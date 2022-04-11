These days, I spend at least 60 hours a week at my desk whether for work or gaming. I don't inherently have the best posture, so it's important that I have a proper chair to help me sit up straight during these long computer sessions. There are admittedly hundreds of office chairs out there to choose from, but I'm very partial to Anda Seat's offerings since they are very comfortable and reliable, not to mention classy looking. Over the last two weeks, I've had the opportunity to review the company's latest premium gaming chair, the Kaiser 3. Though on the pricey side, it helps me to sit up straight while still being comfortable and offers some really awesome conveniences. You can get it in either large or extra-large, and it offers nine different color options; it also comes covered in either PVC leather or linen fabric.

Anda Seat Kaiser 3 XL gaming chair Bottom line: With adjustable lumbar support, comfortable armrests, a high weight capacity, and a sleek design, the Kaiser 3 is a great gaming chair for most people as long as they don't mind the expense. The Good Very comfortable

Adjustable lumbar

Made with quality materials

Removable magnetic pillow

Nine color options between two material choices The Bad Expensive

264 lbs. weight limit $450 at Anda Seat

Anda Seat Kaiser 3 XL gaming chair: Price and availability

Anda Seat's latest premium gaming chair has an MSRP of $698 and comes in either large or extra-large. However, it is often found selling for less on Anda Seat's website. Last I checked it was on sale for $450. It comes covered in either PVC leather or linen fabric and there are nine colors, but those options differ depending on which material you choose. It's on the pricier side of gaming chairs, but it also offers some features you won't see in more economical choices. It comes unassembled, but the box includes all of the tools you need along with an illustrated instruction booklet to help you get everything together in no time. Anda Seat Kaiser 3 XL gaming chair: What's good

When I first removed the Kaiser 3 XL from the packaging, I was surprised to find that there was no included back pillow. But then I learned that the back cushion has adjustable lumbar support built right into it. By turning the nobs on either side, I can adjust the height and firmness of the lumbar support to better fit my body shape. This allows the back support to meld into the chair in a subtle manner that really felt comfortable while making me sit up straighter rather than being a lumpy pillow that doesn't do much.

Category Anda Seat Kaiser 3 XL gaming chair Materials PVC Leather or Linen Fabric Color choices Nine Height 6 feet 2.8 inches Max Loading Weight Rocking 264 lbs. Max Loading Weight Static 264 lbs. Removable pillow Yes Adjustable armrests Yes Lumbar support Yes Reclining Yes Tilt locking Yes

A fun little thing that also makes the chair look cleaner is the magnetic pillow. Instead of requiring you to thread elastic straps through the holes, it just holds itself in place and has never once tried to fall off while I've used it. Plus, it's one of the most comfortable pillows I've ever used, filled with comfort foam and covered in some kind of incredibly soft microfiber material. It's honestly one of the only neck pillows I've willingly kept in place on a gaming chair. The included magnetic pillow is one of the most comfortable pillows I've ever used. There are two levers underneath the chair: one for locking or unlocking the tilt function and the other for adjusting the chair's height up and down. In my experience, the chair gets plenty tall to fit with a standard desk or table. I can also adjust the armrests using one of the three buttons on either side to make them slide forward or backward, up or down, side to side, or in and out. With all these adjustment options, it's easy to get the armrests in a position that works best for me and my desk. I also had my husband, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall, try out the chair. He informed me this was one of the only chairs he's tried that has high enough armrests so he doesn't have to slump to either side in order to rest his arms comfortably.

I also appreciate the soft jelly tops on the armrests that feel comfortable on my elbows and forearms. The only thing to be aware of is that the jelly top part of the armrests is held in place by magnets and can easily be removed if enough force is used to pull up on them. However, you likely won't be trying to pull up on them in such a way that they can pop off. The five-star wheelbase is made of metal and the chair itself feels incredibly sturdy. Using the included lever, I can recline the chair back and lay almost parallel to the floor around me. However, if I do recline all of the way, I must make sure to lock the tilt mechanism in place first to prevent my center of balance from toppling the chair. Anda Seat Kaiser 3 XL gaming chair: What's not good

Considering that this is supposed to be the XL gaming chair, I was a bit disappointed by how short the seat cushion is. I had my husband sit in it and he felt like there wasn't quite enough room before the cushion stopped and his long legs were no longer supported. However, he did appreciate that this had a more traditional seat cushion design instead of the race car bucket seat that digs uncomfortably into his thighs and is often found in other Anda Seat gaming chairs. The high cost could be justified due to the high-quality craftmanship. Additionally, it's strange that this chair only handles up to 264 pounds considering it's supposed to be the XL option. There are other gaming chairs out there offered by Anda Seat and other companies that can hold up to 330 pounds and that should be the standard for anything marked as the XL offering. As it is, 264 pounds is only slightly above the average weight of most gaming chairs and doesn't really account for larger persons. The only other significant thing to note is the high cost, but that was probably the first thing you noticed. Anda Seat once made seats for Mercedes and BMW vehicles and the high-quality craftmanship is still found within the company's gaming chairs. Whether or not you feel like it's worth it to purchase a premium gaming chair when there are so many less expensive options out there really depends on your personal preference. But I will say that you will not regret the Kaiser 3 if you choose to go with it. The PVC leather is soft to the touch, the lumbar support feels great, and it looks good too. Anda Seat Kaiser 3 XL gaming chair: Competition

Honestly, one of the Kaiser 3XL's biggest competitors is its sibling, the Anda Seat Fnatic Gaming Chair, which I've also previously reviewed. It does have that bucket seat design I warned about previously, however, it stands taller and offers a longer cushion that might accommodate taller folks better. Plus, it has a weight capacity of up to 441 pounds. Now if you're looking for something that won't put quite a dent in your wallet, you should consider the Anda Seat Phantom 3. Another favorite of mine that I've personally tested, it costs roughly $150 less than the Kaiser 3 but it's very comfortable and comes with removable neck and back pillows. But note that it cannot handle more than 220 pounds. Anda Seat Kaiser 3 XL gaming chair: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want something with ample back support

You want something that's easy to assemble

You want a magnetic neck pillow that's actually comfortable You shouldn't buy this if... You are smaller and want a smaller chair

You want something less expensive

You need a chair with a higher weight capacity 4.5 out of 5 There are definitely less expensive gaming chairs out there than the Kaiser 3. However, this seat provides adjustable lumbar support while still being comfortable, is made with quality materials that feel good to the touch, and has a neck pillow that you'll want to use. Plus, there are nine design options depending on if you decide you want it covered in PVC leather or linen fabric. This is not only one of the best chairs offered by Anda Seat but also one of the best gaming chairs on the market today. Just be aware that if you're on the taller side, you might find the seat cushion a little short, but at least it doesn't have that bucket seat design that digs into your thighs. Additionally, you'll want to make sure that the weight capacity works for you. Other than that, this chair was crafted to impress!