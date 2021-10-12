What you need to know
- AndaSeat is a world-renowned seating specialist brand, having previously made race car seats.
- Their newest chair in the Jungle Series, the Jungle 2, is available for pre-order.
- Early Bird adopters can get their chair at a 10% discount.
AndaSeat specializes in seating manufacturing, having made race car seats in the past, as well as collaborating with Esports teams to create unique themed gaming chairs. In an effort to merge the best of both worlds in gaming and office gear, AndaSeat announced a new chair in their Jungle Series, the Jungle 2.
The AndaSeat Jungle 2 Series office chair comes with a velvet footrest and ergonomic design in the chair's body to provide maximum comfort and a premium feel. The chair's foam is crafted in such a way to prevent sagging, with a powder-coated steel frame to ensure durability and sturdiness. For anyone who likes to kick back while playing games on their gaming PC or on their Nintendo Switch OLED model, this chair will serve them well.
Interested customers who pre-order the Jungle 2 Series office chair can get an Early Bird special of 10% off, bringing the chair from $250 to $225. This discount lasts until shipments start in early November. It's a handsome discount, so anyone who's interested should take advantage of it.
Lean back
AndaSeat Jungle 2 Series Office Chair
Kick your feet up on your lunch break
Make your Work From Home situation that much more comfortable with the AndaSeat Jungle 2 Series office chair. With an extendable velvet footrest and two pillows to support both your neck and back, this chair reduces stress that often comes with a long day at work.
