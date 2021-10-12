AndaSeat specializes in seating manufacturing, having made race car seats in the past, as well as collaborating with Esports teams to create unique themed gaming chairs. In an effort to merge the best of both worlds in gaming and office gear, AndaSeat announced a new chair in their Jungle Series, the Jungle 2.

The AndaSeat Jungle 2 Series office chair comes with a velvet footrest and ergonomic design in the chair's body to provide maximum comfort and a premium feel. The chair's foam is crafted in such a way to prevent sagging, with a powder-coated steel frame to ensure durability and sturdiness. For anyone who likes to kick back while playing games on their gaming PC or on their Nintendo Switch OLED model, this chair will serve them well.

Interested customers who pre-order the Jungle 2 Series office chair can get an Early Bird special of 10% off, bringing the chair from $250 to $225. This discount lasts until shipments start in early November. It's a handsome discount, so anyone who's interested should take advantage of it.