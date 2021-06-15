Angry Birds, Doodle God, and Alto's Odyssey are coming to Apple Arcade

What you need to know
- Apple has announced that three new titles are coming to Apple Arcade.
- New versions of Angry Birds, Doodle God, and Alto's Odyssey are all coming to the service.
Apple has been adding some classic games on iOS to Apple Arcade for the last couple of months. Now, the company is bringing three refreshed versions of some classic titles to the gaming service.
The company announced the three new titles that will be coming to Apple Arcade on Twitter earlier today. Soon, Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to play new versions of Angry Birds, Doodle God, and Alto's Odyssey.
The first title, Angry Birds Reloaded, will bring back everything players have loved about the original while adding some new playable characters.
Doodle God Universe has been completely redrawn and includes "new updates that make the puzzle gameplay feel even better."
Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City takes players on an "endless sandboarding journey with new adventures to explore and mechanics to discover."
You can set a reminder for yourself when each title releases to Apple Arcade on the App Store.
