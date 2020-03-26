What you need to know
- During today's surprise Nintendo Direct mini, Nintendo shared news for an Animal Crossing: New Horizons update.
- This update is bringing Bunny Day on April 1.
- Players will be able to find eggs hidden around the island and craft egg-themed items.
- The event will run through April 12.
Nintendo surprised us all by suddenly dropping a Nintendo Direct mini earlier today. As part of this quick showcase of stuff coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo shared an update on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Bunny Day is coming and it will bring eggs hidden all over the islands for players to find. After finding the eggs, players can craft unique, egg-themed decorations.
Bunny Day runs from April 1 through April 12 and this is the only time in 2020 that the event will be available. If you miss it, you'll need to wait until next year to build all of these egg-themed items, so get ready for a big egg hunt! There's also another update coming later in April, which will bring in some stuff for Earth Day.
If you haven't tried out Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet, Sara Gitkos, one of our content editors at iMore, wrote in her review that "Animal Crossing: New Horizons manages to not only live up to the hype, but it surpasses all expectations. It's a fun, simple game with a whole lot to do. Plus, since we've got plenty of time to do it, now is the perfect time for an easy-going game like this to hit the shelves. It's a build-your-own experience game where you can shape your island and play however you like."
Zootopia
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Create your ideal island
Fly off to a deserted island and then harvest, craft, and befriend your way into turning it into the perfect get-a-way location. There are plenty of new features and events to excite new and veteran fans alike.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
