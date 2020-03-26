Nintendo surprised us all by suddenly dropping a Nintendo Direct mini earlier today. As part of this quick showcase of stuff coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo shared an update on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Bunny Day is coming and it will bring eggs hidden all over the islands for players to find. After finding the eggs, players can craft unique, egg-themed decorations.

Bunny Day runs from April 1 through April 12 and this is the only time in 2020 that the event will be available. If you miss it, you'll need to wait until next year to build all of these egg-themed items, so get ready for a big egg hunt! There's also another update coming later in April, which will bring in some stuff for Earth Day.

If you haven't tried out Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet, Sara Gitkos, one of our content editors at iMore, wrote in her review that "Animal Crossing: New Horizons manages to not only live up to the hype, but it surpasses all expectations. It's a fun, simple game with a whole lot to do. Plus, since we've got plenty of time to do it, now is the perfect time for an easy-going game like this to hit the shelves. It's a build-your-own experience game where you can shape your island and play however you like."