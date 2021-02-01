What you need to know
- Nintendo has shared its latest financial report.
- Nintendo provided updates sales for several major games.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now sold over 31 million copies.
Nintendo shared its latest financial report earlier, announcing that the Nintendo Switch has sold over 79 million units. Nintendo's game sales are equally strong, if not stronger, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons crossing 31 million copies sold. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 33 million copies, retaining its ever-so-slight lead as the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch.
Outside of Animal Crossing and Mario Kart, the rest of the best Nintendo Switch games continue to chug along, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at over 22 million copies sold, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 21 million copies sold and Pokémon Sword and Shield at 20 million copies sold.
Looking ahead, Nintendo has Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is set to arrive on February 12, while Monster Hunter Rise from Capcom coming on March 26.
Beyond that, the roadmap is a bit more vague, with major titles like Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild still don't have release windows. Nintendo is working to expand its first-party output by acquiring Next Level Games, which is expected to close on March 1, 2021.
