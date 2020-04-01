If you're splitting your time between Animal Crossing, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon like I am, you really need to check out these awesome custom designs! Thanks to Twitter User @salmon_eaterrr , you can wear a number of shirts and hats based on the Pokémon series. There are a number of hats and tops worn by Ash Ketchum and the players in the various Pokémon games, as well as some cute hats themes after different Pokémon, and even clothes themed after the Ball Guy from Pokémon Sword and Shield. And, they couldn't be easier to add to your wardrobe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

While there are likely many out there, Twitter user @salmon_eaterrr has uploaded these 12 shirts and hats designed after Ash Ketchum and the players in various Pokémon games. Since posting these, they've also uploaded a Bronzor themed shirt and hat, a Diglett hat, a Ball Guy costume, and more. They're even working on a face paint to look like those weird squiggles on Ash's cheeks. As for me, I went with the classic:

MO-6P02-F70F-J661 Ash Hat

MO-78JH-2PY3-8JR1 Ash Jacket

You can see all of @salmon_eaterr's designs with their Designer ID:

MA-5711-6305-0838

How do I add custom designs?

Once you've opened the Able Sisters' Shop and have a paid Nintendo Switch Online Account, you can upload custom designs with ease. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Go to the Able Sisters' Shop. Head to the Custom Kiosk in the back corner. Press A to open the Kiosk Menu. Select "Search by Creator ID" if you would like to add several designs or "Search by Design ID" if you would like to add just one or two. Enter in either the Creator ID number or the individual Design ID number. If you searched for a Design ID, press A to save the design to one of your Pro Design slots. If you searched for a Creator, press A on the Design you wish to save. Then press A to save that Design. Press B to return to the list of Designs by that Creator. Repeat until you have saved all the Designs you want. When finished, press B to back out of the Kiosk. Select "All done!"

How do I wear my new custom designs?

Once you've saved all the custom designs you want, equipping them is super easy. Just follow these steps to dress up:

Press ZL to open up your Nook phone menu. Select the Custom Designs icon (it has a shirt and a pencil) to open the Custom Desgins menu. Press R to access your Pro Designs. Press A on the custom design you wish to wear. Repeat.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about downloading and equipping Pokémon custom designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Want to show off your own custom designs? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our other Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides for all the Tom Nook approved goodness!