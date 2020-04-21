Animal Crossing: New Horizons has introduced a few new characters to the series. We've already introduced you to Flick, the chameleon artist who adores all things creepy crawly and took the place of Nat in hosting Bug Offs. Now it's time to meet his partner C.J.! C.J., or as fans speculate Chip Junior, is the son of Chip, the beaver who hosted Fishing Tourneys in previous Animal Crossing games. He is young and loves to livestream fishing for his many followers. We here at iMore have all the details on C.J. and his fishing challenges! Who is C.J. and why does he want my fish?

Son of Chip, the beaver who hosted Fishing Tourneys in previous Animal Crossing Games, C.J. is the go-to guy for all things fishing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Much like his partner, Flick, C.J. will buy all the fish you bring him for 150% what Timmy and Tommy will pay at Nook's Cranny. He also hosts Seasports Challenges and Fishing Tourneys, and takes commissions for fish statues made by Flick. Unlike his father (who happily ate every fish brought to him,) C.J. is more interested in exciting his livestream fans. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more What is a Seasports Challenge?

On most of C.J.'s visits, he is simply looking for footage that will entertain his fans. On these days, he will show up on your island at 5 a.m. and stay the entire day. He will also offer you a Seasports Challenge, and if you complete the challenge, he will buy all the fish you bring him for 150% the normal price. His challenges always involve catching three fish in a row, without any getting away (or being scared away, so walk gently!) but which fish he looks for changes. Sometimes, he will ask for three tiny fish in a row. Other times, he might want three giant fish in a row. Either way, you need to catch those three fish before he will buy from you or let you commission a fish statue. Fortunately, the challenges aren't that difficult, and you have all day to complete them. What is a Fishing Tourney?

In addition to his Seasports Challenges, on the second Saturday of January, April, July, and October from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., C.J. will host a Fishing Tourney. On these days, you can complete a special challenge: catch as many fish as possible in three minutes. On these days, everyone on your island will take part in the festivities, gathering at the rivers, lakes, and beaches to catch fish! You'll want to have lots of fishing rods crafted and ready to go for the Fishing Tourneys, as well as lots of fish bait. Because fish bait is time consuming to craft, we recommend you devote some time in the days leading up to the Tourney to craft as much of this useful item as possible. In case you need a refresher, you craft fish bait by following these easy steps: Go to any beach with a shovel and lots of space in your pocket. Search for Manila Clams. These's little clams hide in the sand and will occasionally shoot little streams of water up, indicating their location. Dig up a Manila Clam. Repeat until your pockets are full. Take the Manila Clams to your D.I.Y. Workbench. Press A to access your D.I.Y. Workbench. Press A to select "Let's craft!" Press A to select Fish bait. Press A to select Craft it! Press A to select Let's do it!" Repeat until you've used all your Manila Clams. Once you've crafted a lot of fish bait, you can keep it in your house or storage until its time for the Fishing Tourney. For more on how to catch the most fish and all the awesome rewards you can earn, make sure to check out our C.J.'s Fishing Tourney Guide! What are the best fish to sell to C.J.?

While each month brings new fish to your waters, not all of those fish are worth the effort it takes to catch them, and there are some fish that are worth holding onto until C.J. comes around (even if it is tempting to sell them at Nook's Cranny!) The following fish are the most valuable in the game (all worth at least 5,000 Bells), and definitely worth saving.

Fish Location Price C.J.'s Price Golden Trout Clifftop 15,000 Bells 22,500 Bells Stringfish Clifftop 15,000 Bells 22,500 Bells Dorado River 15,000 Bells 22,500 Bells Great White Shark Ocean 15,000 Bells 22,500 Bells Barreleye Ocean 15,000 Bells 22,500 Bells Coelacanth Ocean (Raining) 15,000 Bells 22,500 Bells Whale Shark Ocean 13,000 Bells 19,500 Bells Saw Shark Ocean 12,000 Bells 18,000 Bells Arowana River 10,000 Bells 15,000 Bells Arapaima River 10,000 Bells 15,000 Bells Napoleonfish Ocean 10,000 Bells 15,000 Bells Sturgeon River Mouth 10,000 Bells 15,000 Bells Blue Marlin Pier 10,000 Bells 15,000 Bells Oarfish Ocean 9,000 Bells 13,500 Bells Hammerhead Shark Ocean 8,000 Bells 12,000 Bells Tuna Pier 7,000 Bells 10,500 Bells Gar Pond 6,000 Bells 9,000 Bells Mahi-mahi Pier 6,000 Bells 9,000 Bells Giant Snakehead Pond 5,500 Bells 8,250 Bells Barred Knifejaw Ocean 5,000 Bells 7,500 Bells Snapping Turtle River 5,000 Bells 7,500 Bells Blowfish Ocean 5,000 Bells 7,500 Bells Giant Trevally Pier 4,500 Bells 6,750 Bells Ranchu Goldfish Pond 4,500 Bells 6,750 Bells Ocean Sunfish Ocean 4,000 Bells 6,000 Bells Koi Pond 4,000 Bells 6,000 Bells Saddled Bichir River 4,000 Bells 6,000 Bells Char Clifftop 3,800 Bells 5,700 Bells Soft-shelled Turtle River 3,750 Bells 5,625 Bells

Not all of these fish are available all the time, and the months they are available changes based on which hemisphere you live in. Add the possibility of time travel and finding the right fish to sell can be tricky! You also don't have to limit yourself to these fish. Remember, C.J. will buy any fish you bring him, so if you have the room to save more fish, by all means, bring him everything from the tiniest Tadpole to the massive Coelacanth! How do C.J.'s art commissions work?