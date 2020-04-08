Animal Crossing New Horions Flick HeroSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Crafting nets to catch lots of bugs is a constant part of the Animal Crossing world. Whether you're trying to fill your museum or just selling bugs for spare Bells, you pretty much always want to be on the lookout for the rare and expensive bugs. Sometimes, though, you'll want to be catching every single bug you see. Specifically when Flick arrives on your island, net in hand, ready to pay extra for all your creepy crawlies!

Who is Flick and why does he want my bugs?

Flick is a new character to the Animal Crossing series, and a special visitor to your island. He's a bright red chameleon who has a major obsession with bugs. He takes the place of Nat as the host of Bug Offs, and he will visit your island on occasion asking for any and all bugs you can catch. Even better, he buys them at a premium. Flick will pay 150% what you can get at Nook's Cranny for any bug. He'll even take your commissions for sculptures of bugs. His visits are mostly random (with exception to the Bug Offs) and when he arrives, he will stay the entire day, leaving at 5 a.m.

What's a Bug Off?

A Bug Off is a special event that happens every third Saturday of certain months, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the Northern Hemisphere, Bug Offs occur on the third Saturday of June, July, August, and September. In the Southern Hemisphere, Bug Offs occur on the third Saturday of November, December, January, and February. On the days when your island is hosting a Bug Off, Isabelle will say so over the announcements in the morning. You can talk to Flick in the plaza when you want to enter.

The entry fee is only 500 Bells, and your first time is free. Once you enter, you have to catch as many bugs as possible in just three minutes. Every bug you catch is worth one point, but the third gets you two extra points, equaling out to five points for every three bugs. But don't think you'll be the only one catching bugs. Your villagers will also be picking up their nets to compete. At the end of the Bug Off, whoever has the most points wins.

You can also exchange 10 points for a prize chosen at random from the following:

  • Artisanal Bug Cage
  • Bug Aloha Shirt
  • Bug Cage
  • Bug Wand
  • Butterfly Backpack
  • Butterfly Wall
  • Ladybug Rug
  • Ladybug Umbrella
  • Spider Doorplate
  • Termite Mound
  • Toy Centipede
  • Toy Cockroach

What are the best bugs to sell to Flick?

While Flick will pay a lot for any bugs you catch, if you want to make the most Bells, you want to aim for the really expensive bugs. Depending on the time of year, and how much you've prepared, your options could be limited. Here are all the most expensive bugs, when and where you catch them, and how much they can be sold for:

Bug Months* Hours Location Price Flick's Price
Agris Butterfly April to September 8 AM to 5 PM Flying 3,000 4,500
Atlas Moth April to September 7 PM to 4 PM Tree Trunks 3,000 4,500
Banded Dragonfly May to October 8 AM to 5 PM Flying 4,500 6,750
Cyclommatus Stag July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 8,000 12,000
Dung beetle December to February Any Snowballs 2,500 3,750
Emperor Butterfly December to March June to September 5 PM to 8 AM Flying 4,000 6,000
Giant Stag July to August 11 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 10,000 15,000
Giant Water Bug April to September 7 PM to 8 AM Ponds and Rivers 2,000 3,000
Giraffe Stag July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 12,000 18,000
Golden Stag July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 12,000 18,000
Goliath Beetle June to September 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 8,000 12,000
Great Purple Emperor May to August 4 AM to 7 PM Flying 3,000 4,500
Hermit Crab Any 7 PM to 8 AM Beach 1,000 1,500
Horned Atlas July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 8,000 12,000
Horned Dynastid July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 1,350 2,025
Horned Elephant July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 8,000 12,000
Horned Hercules July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 12,000 18,000
Jewel Beetle April to August Any Tree Trunks 2,400 3,600
Madagascan Sunset Moth April to September 8 AM to 4 PM Flying 2,500 3,750
Man-Faced Stink Bug March to October 7 PM to 8 AM Flowers 1,000 1,500
Miyama Stag July to August Any Tree Trunks 1,000 1,500
Orchid Mantis March to November 8 AM to 5 PM Flowers 2,400 3,600
Paper Kite Butterfly Any 8 AM to 7 PM Flying 1,000 1,500
Peacock Butterfly March to June 4 AM to 7 PM Near Black, Purple, or Blue Flowers 2,500 3,750
Queen Alexandra's Birdwing May to September 8 AM to 4 PM Flying 4,000 6,000
Rainbow Stag June to September 7 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 6,000 9,000
Rajah Brooke's Birdwing December to February April to September 8 AM to 5 PM Near Black, Purple, or Blue Flowers 2,500 3,750
Rosalia Batsei Beetle May to June Any Tree Stumps 3,000 4,500
Saw Stag July to August Any Tree Trunks 2,000 3,000
Scarab Beetle July to August 11 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 10,000 15,000
Scorpion May to October 7 PM to 4 AM Ground 8,000 12,000
Tarantula November to April 7 PM to 4 AM Ground 8,000 12,000
Tiger Beetle February to October Any Ground 1,500 2,250
Wasp Any Any Shake Trees 2,500 3,750
  • Note: The months listed are for players in the Northern Hemisphere.

As you can see, July through August are the most lucrative months for bug catching (at least in the Northern Hemisphere.) This is because bugs thrive in summer time. Still, no matter what time of year, there are some valuable bugs. You can also catch expensive bugs when Flick isn't visiting, and keep them in your storage or your house until he returns.

How do Flick's commissions work?

In addition to buying your bugs and hosting Bug Offs, Flick is also an artist. He will take one commission each day he visits your island. To commission Flick for one of his bug sculptures, just follow these easy steps:

  1. Catch three of the same species of bug. This can be any bug you'd like, but you need three of them.

  2. Talk to Flick.

  3. Select Tell me about your art.

  4. Select the bug from your inventory. Note: only bugs you have three of will be available.

  5. Press A to confirm.

Flick will happily take your bugs, promising to provide them with a good home. The next day, he will mail you the sculpture he created of the bug you selected.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about Flick? Want to show off your latest Flick sculpture commission? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our other Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides for all your Nook approved goodness!

