Crafting nets to catch lots of bugs is a constant part of the Animal Crossing world. Whether you're trying to fill your museum or just selling bugs for spare Bells, you pretty much always want to be on the lookout for the rare and expensive bugs. Sometimes, though, you'll want to be catching every single bug you see. Specifically when Flick arrives on your island, net in hand, ready to pay extra for all your creepy crawlies! Who is Flick and why does he want my bugs?

Flick is a new character to the Animal Crossing series, and a special visitor to your island. He's a bright red chameleon who has a major obsession with bugs. He takes the place of Nat as the host of Bug Offs, and he will visit your island on occasion asking for any and all bugs you can catch. Even better, he buys them at a premium. Flick will pay 150% what you can get at Nook's Cranny for any bug. He'll even take your commissions for sculptures of bugs. His visits are mostly random (with exception to the Bug Offs) and when he arrives, he will stay the entire day, leaving at 5 a.m. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more What's a Bug Off?

A Bug Off is a special event that happens every third Saturday of certain months, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the Northern Hemisphere, Bug Offs occur on the third Saturday of June, July, August, and September. In the Southern Hemisphere, Bug Offs occur on the third Saturday of November, December, January, and February. On the days when your island is hosting a Bug Off, Isabelle will say so over the announcements in the morning. You can talk to Flick in the plaza when you want to enter. The entry fee is only 500 Bells, and your first time is free. Once you enter, you have to catch as many bugs as possible in just three minutes. Every bug you catch is worth one point, but the third gets you two extra points, equaling out to five points for every three bugs. But don't think you'll be the only one catching bugs. Your villagers will also be picking up their nets to compete. At the end of the Bug Off, whoever has the most points wins. You can also exchange 10 points for a prize chosen at random from the following: Artisanal Bug Cage

Bug Aloha Shirt

Bug Cage

Bug Wand

Butterfly Backpack

Butterfly Wall

Ladybug Rug

Ladybug Umbrella

Spider Doorplate

Termite Mound

Toy Centipede

Toy Cockroach What are the best bugs to sell to Flick?

While Flick will pay a lot for any bugs you catch, if you want to make the most Bells, you want to aim for the really expensive bugs. Depending on the time of year, and how much you've prepared, your options could be limited. Here are all the most expensive bugs, when and where you catch them, and how much they can be sold for:

Bug Months* Hours Location Price Flick's Price Agris Butterfly April to September 8 AM to 5 PM Flying 3,000 4,500 Atlas Moth April to September 7 PM to 4 PM Tree Trunks 3,000 4,500 Banded Dragonfly May to October 8 AM to 5 PM Flying 4,500 6,750 Cyclommatus Stag July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 8,000 12,000 Dung beetle December to February Any Snowballs 2,500 3,750 Emperor Butterfly December to March June to September 5 PM to 8 AM Flying 4,000 6,000 Giant Stag July to August 11 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 10,000 15,000 Giant Water Bug April to September 7 PM to 8 AM Ponds and Rivers 2,000 3,000 Giraffe Stag July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 12,000 18,000 Golden Stag July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 12,000 18,000 Goliath Beetle June to September 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 8,000 12,000 Great Purple Emperor May to August 4 AM to 7 PM Flying 3,000 4,500 Hermit Crab Any 7 PM to 8 AM Beach 1,000 1,500 Horned Atlas July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 8,000 12,000 Horned Dynastid July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 1,350 2,025 Horned Elephant July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 8,000 12,000 Horned Hercules July to August 5 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 12,000 18,000 Jewel Beetle April to August Any Tree Trunks 2,400 3,600 Madagascan Sunset Moth April to September 8 AM to 4 PM Flying 2,500 3,750 Man-Faced Stink Bug March to October 7 PM to 8 AM Flowers 1,000 1,500 Miyama Stag July to August Any Tree Trunks 1,000 1,500 Orchid Mantis March to November 8 AM to 5 PM Flowers 2,400 3,600 Paper Kite Butterfly Any 8 AM to 7 PM Flying 1,000 1,500 Peacock Butterfly March to June 4 AM to 7 PM Near Black, Purple, or Blue Flowers 2,500 3,750 Queen Alexandra's Birdwing May to September 8 AM to 4 PM Flying 4,000 6,000 Rainbow Stag June to September 7 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 6,000 9,000 Rajah Brooke's Birdwing December to February April to September 8 AM to 5 PM Near Black, Purple, or Blue Flowers 2,500 3,750 Rosalia Batsei Beetle May to June Any Tree Stumps 3,000 4,500 Saw Stag July to August Any Tree Trunks 2,000 3,000 Scarab Beetle July to August 11 PM to 8 AM Tree Trunks 10,000 15,000 Scorpion May to October 7 PM to 4 AM Ground 8,000 12,000 Tarantula November to April 7 PM to 4 AM Ground 8,000 12,000 Tiger Beetle February to October Any Ground 1,500 2,250 Wasp Any Any Shake Trees 2,500 3,750

Note: The months listed are for players in the Northern Hemisphere. As you can see, July through August are the most lucrative months for bug catching (at least in the Northern Hemisphere.) This is because bugs thrive in summer time. Still, no matter what time of year, there are some valuable bugs. You can also catch expensive bugs when Flick isn't visiting, and keep them in your storage or your house until he returns. How do Flick's commissions work?