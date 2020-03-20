Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduced multiplayer aspects to the console version of the famous simulation franchise. You can do a lot, whether you want to visit a friend's island or send them messages. However, it can be challenging to figure out once you're just starting. There are multiple ways to communicate with other players, for example.

How can you communicate with other players?

There are several ways you can communicate with other players in Animal Crossing. If you are "Best Friends" through the Best Friends List app, you can also send each other direct messages if you're both online. You can also send postcards to other players and NPCs, specifically residents on your island.

More indirectly, you can reach out and spread your message to other players by filling out your passport with your status, creating bulletin-board posts on your island, and more.

For this guide, we're going to focus on the more direct forms of communication — sending postcards and direct messaging.

How to send messages to friends on your island

There's an easy way to communicate with people while they're on your island. You can send chats directly through your NookPhone! Here's how to do it.

Press R to send messages to other people on your island. A keyboard will pop up. Type whatever you want and then hit + to confirm.

Your message will appear over your head and will also be sent to your friend. Their NookPhone will make a sound, and it'll appear in the Chat Log app. When they send a message back, it'll appear above your head as well.