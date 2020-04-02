Animal Crossing New Horizons Island TuneSource: iMore/Casian Holly

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you're the architect of your own island. You get to decide where each of the buildings will be, where every tree and flower grows, even which villagers stay and which go. You can also customize the music that plays in key parts of your island. We here at iMore have collected some of the best songs you can assign to your island tune.

What is an island tune anyways?

Whenever you talk to one of the residents of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you will hear a version of a short song, known as the island tune. These 16 notes are the same no matter which villager you're talking with — even Tom Nook and Isabelle. Once Isabelle takes up residence on your island, she will help you change your island tune whenever you want.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

How do I change my island tune?

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes ScaleSource: iMore/Casian Holly

The actual process of changing your island tune is super simple. Once Isabelle has come to your island, you can change it anytime you want. You have 16 notes, each of which can be set to 16 different sounds:

  • Pause - no note will play.
  • Hold - will prolong the previous note.
  • Low G note
  • A note
  • B note
  • C note
  • D note
  • E note
  • F note
  • G note
  • High A note
  • High B note
  • High C note
  • High D note
  • High E note
  • ? - an odd chittering sound.

You then arrange these sounds and place them in any of the 16 note spots. If you have a bit of a musical background, you might already know what song you'd like to use, or maybe you're ambitious enough to compose your own tune. Either way, to change your tune, just follow these easy steps:

  1. Go to Resident Services.
  2. Sit in the right stool to speak to Isabelle.

  3. Press A to select Change the island tune.

    Animal Crossing New Horizons Change Island TuneSource: iMore/Casian Holly

  4. Using either the left joystick or the directional pad, change notes. Up and down change an individual note, and left or right switch between the notes.

    Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tune BlankSource: iMore/Casian Holly

  5. After selecting each note, press Y to preview the tune.

  6. If you are happy with your tune, press + to set the tune.

    Animal Crossing New Horizons Island TuneSource: iMore/Casian Holly

And just like that, you've changed your island tune.

Help! What song should I use?

Maybe your musical background isn't so strong or you want an easy way to set a familiar song for your island tune. Either way, we've got your back. We've tested a number of songs out as island tunes and can recommend all of the following songs for you!

Super Mario and friends?

We're playing on a Nintendo Switch, after all, so Mario and co. could be a perfect fit for your island tune.

The Super Mario Bros. Theme, perhaps?

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Super Mario Bros ThemeSource: iMore/Casian Holly

How about Super Mario Odyssey?

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Super Mario OdysseySource: iMore/Casian Holly

Maybe Super Mario Sunshine is more your speed?

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Super Mario SunshineSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Everyone loves Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Super Smash Bros UltimateSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Yoshi has an island too!

Animal Crossing New Horizons Yoshis Island LullabySource: iMore/Casian Holly

Or maybe you'd prefer Yoshi's Story?

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Yoshis Story Stage ThemeSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Zelda

Maybe you've already brought Zelda clothes into your Animal Crossing: New Horizons wardrobe and want to complete the experience with one of these classic Zelda tunes?

Epona's Song

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Zelda Eponas SongSource: iMore/Casian Holly

The Lost Wood's Theme

Animal Crossing New Horizons Zelda Lost WoodsSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Gotta catch 'em all?

If you've already adopted these Ash Ketchum and Pokémon custom designs for your attire, maybe you'll want some Pokémon music to complete the theme?

The Indigo League Theme

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Pokemon Indigo LeagueSource: iMore/Casian Holly

The Lavender Town Theme

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Pokemon Lavender TownSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Toss a coin to your Witcher?

If this particular earworm has been stuck in your head since finishing The Witcher on Netflix, you can make it your island tune too.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Toss A Coin WitcherSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Other video games

Plenty of other video games have songs that fit well.

Kirby's Dreamland - Ripple Field

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Kirbys Dreamland Ripple FieldSource: iMore/Casian Holly

The Mii Channel Theme

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Mii Channel ThemeSource: iMore/Casian Holly

A Hat in Time - Mafia Town

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Hat In Time Mafia TownSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Undertale - Megalovania

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Undertale MegalovaniaSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Classic movie tunes?

These classic movie songs might be exactly what you're looking for:

Somewhere over the Rainbow from the Wizard of Oz

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Somewhere Over The RainbowSource: iMore/Casian Holly

The Imperial March from Star Wars

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Imperial March Star WarsSource: iMore/Casian Holly

The Jurassic Park Theme

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Jurassic ParkSource: iMore/Casian Holly

My Neighbor Totoro

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes My Neighbor TotoroSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Harry PotterSource: iMore/Casian Holly

My personal fave

Personally, though, I prefer the classic Chocobo Theme from the Final Fantasy series:

Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tunes Final Fantasy ChocoboSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Even more tunes

If none of the tunes we offered feel quite right, don't worry. There are literally hundreds, if not thousands, of other songs to choose from. There is even a Subreddit devoted to sharing tunes. There, players share their favorites and you can even make requests.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about changing your Island Tune? Want to share some of your favorite tunes that didn't make our list? Drop them in the comments below and be sure to check out our other Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo