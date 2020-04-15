While you can buy plenty of socks and shoes from the Able Sisters, once per week a special visitor will come to your island selling socks, shoes, and even bags that can be bought nowhere else. His name is Kicks and here at iMore, we know how to get him to visit your island, as well as all the accessories he will be selling!
Who is Kicks and how do I get him to come to my island?
Introduced in Animal Crossing: City Folk, Kicks is a skunk who is all about shoes! In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he is a weekly visitor who shows up in your plaza to sell socks, shoes, and bags. While there are lots of socks and shoes you can get from the Able sisters, Kicks is the only one selling bags, and most everything he sells is unique to him.
While you can't control which day Kicks will show up, he will show up once a week after you've upgraded your Resident Services and open the Able Sisters Tailor Shop. The day will be random each week, so make sure you check the plaza each day for this little skunk.
What is Kicks selling?
Once Kicks arrives on your island, he will bring a selection of three pairs of shoes, three pairs of socks, and five bags each time he visits. His inventory can include the following:
Shoes
- Babouches for 560 Bells in yellow, blue, turquoise, red, purple, pink, orange, or lilac.
- Cleats for 1,200 Bells in black, or green.
- Embroidered Shoes for 2,100 Bells in red, blue, or white.
- Ghillie Brogues for 2,340 Bells in brown.
- Jester's Shoes for 1,900 Bells in red.
- Kiddie Sneakers for 700 Bells in silver, red, purple, or blue.
- Kimono Sandals for 1,600 Bells in black, red, green, navy blue, or pink.
- Kung-fu Shoes for 1,260 Bells.
- Mage's Booties for 1,550 Bells in red, or white.
- Moccasins for 1,080 Bells in white, black, grey, red, pink, light blue, or camel.
- Paw Slippers for 1,260 Bells in black, blue, or brown.
- Power Boots for 3,150 Bells in red, blue, black, or green.
- Restroom Slippers for 350 Bells in red, pink, blue, turquiose, or grey.
- Samurai Greaves for 4,300 Bells in golden yellow, blue, or black.
- Shiny Bow Platform Shoes for 2,400 Bells in red, pink, black, purple, white, light blue, or lavender.
- Slippers for 350 Bells in black, pink, or red.
- Traditional Flower Shoes for 1,800 Bells in red, pink, yellow, lime, or blue.
- Visual Punk Boots for 2,200 Bells in black.
- Wooden Clogs for 1,300 Bells in red, blue, or brown.
- Wrestling Shoes for 1,080 Bells in red.
Socks
- Aerobics Leggings for 700 Bells in yellow, blue, purple, aqua, or red.
- Aran-knit Socks for 720 Bells in beige, tan, red, green, blue, or navy blue.
- Back-bow Socks for 600 Bells in blue, green, pink, yellow, black, or white.
- Color-blocked Socks for 840 Bells in purple, green, lime, tan, blue, beige, peach, or grey.
- Compression Tights for 600 Bells in red, yellow, pink, aqua, or blue.
- Frilly Knee-high Socks for 840 Bells in red, pink, yellow, mint, green, purple, brown, or black.
- Funny-face Socks for 600 Bells.
- Garter Socks for 980 Bells in black, white, red, or purple.
- Kiddie Socks for 600 Bells in black, blue, green, light blue, pink, purple, red, or yellow.
- Sequin Leggings for 940 Bells in white, red, pink, yellow, purple, or green.
- Soccer Socks for 800 Bells in black, blue, light blue, green, red, orange, or white.
- Wave-print Socks for 600 Bells in blue, purple, green, brown, or black.
Bags
- Canvas Backpack for 1,300 Bells.
- Cloth Shoulder Bag for 1,400 Bells in blue, yellow, or ivory.
- Crossbody Bag for 700 Bells in white, yellow, pink, or mint.
- Crossbody Boston Bag for 1,680 Bells in blue, or red.
- Dry Bag for 1,040 Bells in blue, or yellow.
- Evening Bag for 1,250 Bells in pink, black, or blue.
- Extra-large Backpack for 2,100 Bells in black, blue, green, or red.
- Faux-fur Bag for 1,400 Bells in pink, or purple.
- Foldover-top Backpack for 1,300 Bells in camoflague, grey, pink, or blue.
- Gumdrop Shoulder Bag for 2,000 Bells in pop, or cool.
- Hand-knit Pouch for 1,250 Bells in green, or pink.
- Hard-shell Backpack for 1,680 Bells in silver, blue, or red.
- Knapsack for 680 Bells in black, or blue.
- Messenger Bag for 840 Bells in black, orange, or green.
- Mini Pleather Bag for 1,600 Bells in black, or white.
- Outdoor Backpack for 1,560 Bells in red, navy blue, or avocado.
- Pleather Crossbody Bag for 1,120 Bells in navy blue, or black.
- Pleather Fringe Bag for 2,400 Bells in white, or camel.
- Pleather Shoulder Bag for 2,400 Bells in navy blue, or brown.
- Retro Sports Bag for 1,400 Bells in red, blue, or black.
- Sacoche Bag for 980 Bells in black, blue, or pink.
- Square Backpack for 1,300 in pink, yellow, or green.
- Straw Pochette for 980 Bells.
- Studded Backpack for 1,560 Bells in black, or white.
- Tool Bag for 910 Bells.
- Town Backpack for 1,040 Bells in pink, orange, blue, or green.
- Travel Pouch for 840 Bells in pink, purple, light blue, or green.
- Traveler's Backpack for 2,940 Bells in blue, orange, or brown.
Questions?
Have any questions about Kicks or his inventory of socks, shoes, and bags? Find something we missed? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check out our other Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides for all your Nook approved goodness!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
