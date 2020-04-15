While you can buy plenty of socks and shoes from the Able Sisters, once per week a special visitor will come to your island selling socks, shoes, and even bags that can be bought nowhere else. His name is Kicks and here at iMore, we know how to get him to visit your island, as well as all the accessories he will be selling!

Introduced in Animal Crossing: City Folk, Kicks is a skunk who is all about shoes! In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he is a weekly visitor who shows up in your plaza to sell socks, shoes, and bags. While there are lots of socks and shoes you can get from the Able sisters, Kicks is the only one selling bags, and most everything he sells is unique to him.

While you can't control which day Kicks will show up, he will show up once a week after you've upgraded your Resident Services and open the Able Sisters Tailor Shop. The day will be random each week, so make sure you check the plaza each day for this little skunk.

What is Kicks selling?