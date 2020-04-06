Animal Crossing New Horizons Money TreeSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Bells, Bells, Bells! If you've been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for even a couple days, you have probably already figured out just how important the currency in the Animal Crossing world is to life on your island. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to earn Bells. You can catch fish and bugs, and you can collect fruit and wood, but did you know you can literally grow money on trees? We here at iMore have all the details on how you can grow your very own money tree!

Money grows on trees?!

You heard that right. You've seen fruit trees, cedar trees, and pine trees. You've probably even seen bamboo and coconut trees too! But have you seen a money tree? This special tree will give you three bags of Bells once it's fully grown. The money in the bags is dependent on how much you planted in the first place, and not every money tree blooms, but you can make a lot of Bells in just a few days.

How to plant your very own money tree

  1. Find a glowing spot on the ground.

  2. Using your shovel, press A to dig up a bag of Bells.

  3. Press X to open your inventory.

  4. Select the Bells bag at the bottom of your inventory and press A.

  5. Select the amount of Bells you wish to invest and press A. This will place a bag of bells in your inventory.

  6. Select the bag of Bells in your inventory and press A.

  7. Press A to bury the bag of Bells in the glowing hole.

  8. If you've followed the directions right, a small sapling will sprout up from the ground.

Now all you have to do is wait for your investments to mature into a full grown money tree. Come back each day to see the progress of your money tree. In five days, you will know for sure if your investments paid off.

Risks?

You didn't think this would be as simple as plant money, get money tree, did you? Well, unfortunately, not every money tree blooms and sometimes the bags of Bells on a fully bloomed money tree aren't as much as you buried. We recommend burying 10,000 Bells to maximize your profits, but if you have the extra Bells, you might take a gamble and bury the max 99,000 Bells. Just know you might not get any of that back - or your tree might bloom with three bags of 10k each, like mine.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about how to grow a money tree? Want to brag about how much you've made investing in money trees? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our other Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides for more Tom Nook approved goodness!

