Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to invite Sanrio-themed villagers this March

The new villagers will be part of an update on March 18.
Nadine Dornieden

Animal Crossing Sanrio CollaborationSource: Nintendo

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to invite Sanrio-themed villagers to their town this March.
  • The new content will be part of an update on March 18, 2021.
  • The previously EU- and Japan-exclusive amiibo cards will be available for purchase at Target on March 26, 2021.

The official Animal Crossing Twitter account has announced that new content will be accessible from the Sanrio-themed Animal Crossing amiibo cards coming to the U.S. in March.

The new content includes some furniture items inspired by various Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Little Twin Stars, Cinnamoroll, My Melody and Kerokeroppi. Players will also be able to invite the six Sanrio villagers — Rilla the gorilla, Marty the bear cub, Étoile the sheep, Chai the elephant, Chelsea the deer and Toby the rabbit — to their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands.

How players will be able to access the new furniture has not yet been revealed, but the new trailer did show the player character interacting with Sanrio-themed furniture outside of the villagers' homes. Previously, players who scanned in one of the six Sanrio amiibo cards were only able to access a themed poster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The content will be available as part of an update on March 18, 2021. The Sanrio-themed Animal Crossing amiibo cards will be available in North America exclusively at Target stores starting on March 26, 2021.

