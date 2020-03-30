In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you've probably seen rainy weather, or balloons floating across the sky carrying presents, but there's something else you might want to watch the skies for: meteor showers! If you're lucky enough to wish upon a shooting star, your island will be blessed with star fragments, and we here at iMore have all the details! What are shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Much like in real life, shooting stars are meteors - pieces of asteroids or comets that have broken off and burn up as they enter the astmosphere. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, these meteor showers last for several hours, nine hours to be precise. From 7 PM until 4 AM, hundreds of shooting stars will cross the skies in your island, but only on especially clear nights. Fortunately, if you're talking with your villagers daily, they will let you know when a meteor shower is going to happen. Then just follow these easy steps:

Source: iMore/Casian Holly

Pick a nice spot with a clear view of the horizon. Tilt the right joystick up to look up at the sky. Wait for a shooting star. Press A to make a wish. Repeat. And just like that, you've lit up the stars shooting across the sky. You can keep doing this until 4 AM when the shower will end. Don't get discouraged if it seems like the shooting stars have stopped sooner than that. They tend to come in waves, with lulls in between. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Why should you watch for shooting stars?

Aside from being pretty, there's a really good reason to watch the meteor showers: star fragments. By wishing on a shooting star (or lots of them!) you can make sure those meteors land on your island. When you wake up the next day, you will find star fragments washed up on the shore, just like sea shells. Depending on how many shooting stars you wished upon, you can find a lot of these star fragments. They come in multiple different varieties and are a rare crafting material. Since this is the only way to get star fragments and meteor showers are relatively uncommon, you'll want to make the most of the nights when you have the chance. During any meteor shower, you can earn several normal star fragments and a couple large star fragments.

You can also earn a few Zodiac fragments based on the date of the shower itself: Aquarius Fragment: January 20 until February 18

Pisces Fragment: Feb 19 until March 20

Aries Fragment: March 21 until April 19

Taurus Fragment: April 20 until May 20

Gemini Fragment: May 21 until June 20

Cancer Fragment: June 21 until July 22

Leo Fragment: July 23 until August 22

Virgo Fragment: August 23 until September 22

Libra Fragment: September 23 until October 22

Scorpio Fragment: October 23 until November 21

Sagittarius Fragment: November 22 until December 21

Capricornus Fragment: December 22 until January 19 Fortunately, you can get a lot of fragments from one meteor shower. For my first meteor shower, I earned 31 star fragments, seven Aries fragments, and two large star fragments. Nook Miles too!

Wishing on shooting stars will also count towards the Nook Miles+ Program challenges. That translates into a bunch of Nook Miles and six title keywords. It takes 200 wishes to complete all three challenges, but you can easily do this in one meteor shower. Can my friends come too?

Absolutely! Life is better with friends and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is no different. If you have friends who play Animal Crossing too, open up your island and invite them over for the meteor shower! Over the course of the evening, I was able to invite over five different friends to my first meteor shower and each of them found star fragments on their beaches the next day. Just keep in mind that you have to leave your island open the entire time your friends are visiting. Each friend coming and going will tie up your game for a little bit during which you could be missing out on shooting stars, so you might want to coordinate with your friends to arrive before the shower starts, to wait to leave until everyone is finished, and use DodoCodes so other friends aren't just randomly popping in and out. For more, see our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Multiplayer Guide. Celeste

Source: Nintendo