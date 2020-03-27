Animal Crossing: New Horizons, like previous installments in the series, runs on real time. If an hour passes in the real world, it also passes in your game, whether you're playing or not. If Tom Nook says your house will be ready tomorrow, you have to wait until tomorrow for your house to be finished. There is an exception though — time travel, and it's exactly what it sounds like. Here's how to use it in your game. Time traveling in Animal Crossing: New Horizons While early reports suggested that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would not allow for time traveling, it didn't take players long to figure out how to accomplish this feat to some pretty impressive ends. By adjusting the time and date on your Switch, you can move your game forward or backward in time. Before you go jumping into the future, though, it's important to know that you can cause some significant and undesirable changes by skipping time. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Why would I want to time travel anyways?

Because Animal Crossing: New Horizons runs on real-time, there can be a lot of waiting around. Let's say a new villager just moved to your island. Well, you have to wait until they're finished unpacking to interact with them. Usually, this would mean checking back in after a day, but with time travel, you can skip straight to tomorrow and have a new villager to interact with. While that might seem small, let's say it's something a little more important. Maybe you missed out on one of the weekly visitors. Did you miss your turnips this past Sunday? Well, you can skip ahead and buy next Sunday's turnips right now. What are the risks? When traveling forward in time, the game will behave as though you simply hadn't played for the time skipped. If you're only skipping a day at a time, this isn't a big deal, but if you skip two months, you will find your island is overrun with weeds and your villagers have moved away. Fruit left on the ground when time traveling will rot and trash will collect; you may even find cockroaches in your home! Basically, your island will be a dump if you go too far all at once. If you're trying to sell turnips, skipping to the next week will also make all your turnips rot and going back in time won't fix them, either.