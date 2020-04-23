No matter how small the community, getting sick happens. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, your villagers are no exception. Your villagers can get sick, and without a doctor in town, that can mean being stuck inside, feeling miserable. Fortunately, you can help! How can I tell if a villager is sick?

If a villager gets sick, they will stay at home. On the one hand, this is good because they're not getting anyone else sick in the process. On the other hand, unless you happen to visit your sick villager, you might not notice they're sick. Fortunately, your other villagers will let you know if someone is sick. If you regularly talk to your villagers, you'll likely be told about a sick villager before you even notice they're missing. Likewise, if you visit your villagers in their homes, you'll be able to find your sick villager that way. Once you're in the home of a sick villager, it's easy to tell that they are sick. They will be wearing pajamas, even in the middle of the day, and be very sad. As they mope about the house, they might be shivering or sneezing, and when you talk to them, they won't hesitate to tell you just how awful they feel. How do I help my sick villager?

When one of your villagers inevitably gets sick, they won't be out and about for you to talk to or engage with. Fortunately, you can help them feel better by following these easy steps: Get some medicine. Go to your sick villagers house. Press A to talk to your villager. Press A to select Take this medicine. Hint: this option will only show up if you have medicine with you! Select the medicine from your pocket. Then, just sit back, and watch the magic happen as your villager is cured right before your eyes! Where do I get medicine?

While there is no doctor on your island, there is medicine, and luckily, that medicine cures all that ails. From a wasp sting to the common cold, this medicine can cure anything almost instantly. You can buy medicine from Nook's Cranny for 400 Bells a piece, or if you already have the D.I.Y. recipe, you can make your own by following these easy steps: Press A to access your D.I.Y. Workbench. Press A to select "Let's craft!" Select Medicine from your recipes. Press A to select "Craft it!" Hint: this option will only be available if you have the ingredients! Press A to select "Let's do it!" It only takes one wasp nest and three clumps of weeds and you can make your own medicine any time you want! Rewards?