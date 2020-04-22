What you need to know
- To celebrate International Museum Day, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be hosting a Stamp Rally.
- Players will have from May 18, 2020 until May 31 to collect stamps by visiting various museum exhibits.
- There will be an in-game reward for players who collect enough stamps.
After yesterday's announcement, Nintendo took to Twitter today to expand upon the Stamp Rally coming soon to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Stamp Rally, an event to celebrate International Museum Day, will come to islands throughout the game beginning May 18, 2020 and last for two weeks. During those two weeks, players will be able to collect stamps by visiting various museum exhibits. Players who collect enough stamps will be given an in-game reward.
The tweet included an image from inside a museum with a stamp card station set up in front of a massive shark:
And another featuring a stamp card itself:
Time travellers beware: this is a live event and so you cannot skip ahead to it nor will you be able to participate if your Switch is not synced up! So players, make sure to spend a bit of extra time helping Blathers fill up that museum, and don't forget that Jolly Redd will be coming soon as well, bringing with him plenty of artwork you can also donate to your museum! It looks like May will be an exciting time for all your island residents. Also, be sure to check out our other Animal Crossing New Horizons guides for all your Nook approved goodness!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
