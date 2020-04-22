After yesterday's announcement, Nintendo took to Twitter today to expand upon the Stamp Rally coming soon to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Stamp Rally, an event to celebrate International Museum Day, will come to islands throughout the game beginning May 18, 2020 and last for two weeks. During those two weeks, players will be able to collect stamps by visiting various museum exhibits. Players who collect enough stamps will be given an in-game reward.

The tweet included an image from inside a museum with a stamp card station set up in front of a massive shark: