What you need to know
- Anker just launched a 24K gold charging cable for the iPhone.
- It's a "Special Edition model and a limited run.
- Apple is rumored to be getting rid of the Lightning port in 2021.
If you're looking for something to make you feel better about life, something that has no significant technological value, but is definitely a status symbol straight out of the 1980s, then feast your eyes on Anker's brand new, limited-run Special Edition 24K gold plated Lightning-to-USB-C cable.
It's just like Anker's PowerLine+ III cable, with an extra-strong braided cord that's been tested to handle 35,000 bends. It has high-speed Power Delivery and can charge an iPhone from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes (with an 18W or higher PD charger). It's MFi certified to work with your iPhone even after future iOS updates.
The 24K Gold Special Edition Powerline+ III is six-feet long and the cord braiding is color-matched with black and gold nylon. It comes in a fancy box that looks like a jewelry or watch box and includes a faux leather travel pouch so you can keep it protected from scratches while in your bag (because you know that 24K Gold has got to be a scratch magnet).
This could be the Father's Day or Graduation present you've been looking for. What better way for the dad or grad in your life to look like an incredibly successful person than if they're charging their iPhone with a 24K gold Lightning cable.
Opulence
Anker 24K Gold Powerline+ III
The Lightning cable for the discerning eye.
Remind your friends and family just how rich you are (or at least how rich you want them to think you are) with a 24K gold Lightning cable because ... why not?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
