Smart phone accessory manufacturer Anker is jumping into to business world with its latest offering, the Anker PowerConf. As it's name suggests, the PowerConf is designed for conference calls using Bluetooth and your phone, but Anker is packing in some of its portable power tech in order to take things on the road.

The PowerConf features an all-black, compact design, which is reminscent of a portable Bluetooth speaker. On the inside are 6 microphones that are used to pick up voices around it in 360 degrees, within an 8m range. Digital signal processing is also in two, and works along with the mics to reduce ambient noises.