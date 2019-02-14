Since Apple released the AirPods back in 2016, other companies have tried to mimic the style and functionality of them, some more successfully than others. Bluetooth headphones used to be pretty clunky, they had a wire connecting the buds, and just lacked inspiration. I'm not one to care too much when companies "copy" other companies, as long as the product that is put out is a good one, and that's the case with Anker's new Soundcore Liberty Air headphones that were released a couple months back.

Big sound, small package

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Bluetooth headphones: What I like

When I first got my hands on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air headphones, I was a bit nervous about them since the charging case was larger than expected, and I was so used to my AirPods, but I was quickly impressed. The setup process simply includes opening the Bluetooth settings on your phone and pairing them once. While not as magical as the W1 chip allows some others to be, the process is painless and you only need to do it once.

Between the headphones and the case, there's enough battery to last for weeks.

The headphones come in both black and white, which is great because I feel like the black ones were a little less noticeable once in my ears, so if you've had a concern about people thinking you look silly in AirPods, this is a great way to avoid that worry.

Charging the case itself takes a bit before the first use, but once it's charged the case gives you an additional 20 hours of battery life on top of the five hours of playback you get from the battery inside the headphones themselves. This allowed me to basically charge once every week to two weeks, depending on how often I used them, and whether I was just listening to music or using them for calls (which kills the battery faster). The ear tips were impressively easy to change, which is something I generally have a harder time with on various sets of headphones I've used in the past.

Audio quality is great, and while the noise canceling on these may not be quite on par with what you get out of the Bose QuiteComfort 35, it's definitely nice to be able to block out some of that outside noise so you can focus on what you're listening to.