- Anker's new $130 ANC earbuds are taking on Apple's AirPods Pro.
Anker has announced its new Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds, complete with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. Users can control the ANC via the Soundcore app on their phone and touch controls on the outside of the earbuds can be used to skip tracks, play and pause audio, and more. That's where you'll find your volume controls as well.
In terms of sound, Anker says its PureNote Driver Technology will deliver improved base and a wider frequency bandwidth as well,
PureNote™ Driver Technology: Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.
Listening will last for a good long time as well, with seven hours of playback from a single charge. Factor in the three full recharges you'll get from the included charging case and you'll be bopping along for more than a day.
Unlike AirPods Pro, Liberty Air 2 Pro buyers get to choose between four different colors; Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, and Crystal Pink. I'm a sucker for Onyx Black, but it's just nice to be able to choose something that isn't white for a change.
For what it's worth, Anker says these earbuds have been endorsed by ten GRAMMY winners, the likes of which include NE-YO, Mustard, and Halestorm. So make of that what you will.
You can order your pair of Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds right now, priced at $129.99.
