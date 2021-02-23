Accessory maker Anker has beaten Apple to the punch by releasing its own magnetic power bank that's designed to wirelessly charge iPhone 12 models once attached. While it doesn't carry the MagSafe branding, this magnetic power bank works exactly as you might expect and can be bought right now

Featuring a 5,000mAh battery, this thing can charge an iPhone 12 mini from dead to 100% or an iPhone 12 to 95%. Those with an iPhone 12 Pro Max will only reach 75%, however.

Snap and Go: Simple and convenient wireless charging; just attach PowerCore magnetically to the back of your phone and watch the charging power flow.

Made for iPhone 12: Works flawlessly with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Charges through compatible magnetic cases.

Other features include LED indicators to show how much juice is left as well as a USB-C port for charging purposes. You can of course also use this to charge other devices, including Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro. But it's that magnetic element that makes this power bank so compelling.

You can order your own PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank from Amazon right now priced at $39.99.

Apple has reportedly been working on something similar for itself, although design and manufacturing have reported hit a few snags here and there. Whether Apple ultimately ditches its own first-party option or not, we now at least have something from Anker to fill the void.