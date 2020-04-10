Anker has announced its latest battery pack in the form of the PowerCore Wireless 10K. And as you've probably already figured out from the name it's no ordinary battery pack. This one charges without any wires like some sort of voodoo-powered slab of electronics.

Ok, maybe not. But it's still pretty cool. The top of the 10,000mAh battery pack sports a wireless charging pad that can deliver up to 5w of power to a phone, AirPods, or whatever you want. It's not the fastest wireless charging we've seen, but it's attached to a battery pack so there's that.