Anker has announced the new Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) as the company builds on the poplar Life Q20 model. The newly updated headphones are available for pre-order now and will ship next month.

The big new change this time around is an upgraded ANC feature that also includes multiple modes to allow users to get just the right sound.

Multi-Mode Noise Cancelling & Transparency: The hybrid active noise cancellation uses multiple microphones to detect and cancel out up to 95% of engine noise, while multi-mode ANC can also tailor noise cancellation to block specific noises more effectively. Transparency mode allows listeners to enjoy their music while staying present with outside surroundings.

Users will be able to listen for up to 40 hours with ANC active while that stretches to 60 hours when it's turned off.

Alongside that, the company says we can expect great sound thanks to 40mm silk drivers.

Great Sound: Equipped with 40mm silk drivers, the Life Q30 are able toreproduce full, rich bass while simultaneously delivering the most delicate high frequencies up to 40kHz in order to make music sound effortlessly musical.

If that all sounds good you can head over to the Soundcore website to place your pre-order. The headphones are available for $79.99 and orders can be returned through January 21, 2021. Perfect for those buying early Christmas gifts!