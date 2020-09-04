What you need to know
- Another Apple supplier has confirmed that the iPhone 12 is delayed.
- Numerous reports all year have suggested the iPhone 12 has been behind schedule for some time.
- Broadcom says that a ramping up of chip shipments will run a quarter later than usual.
Broadcom is the latest Apple supplier to confirm the iPhone 12 is indeed delayed, reflecting multiple reports across the year.
As Reuters reports:
Apple Inc supplier Broadcom Inc said on Thursday that a ramp-up of annual chip shipments would be later this year than most, likely signaling that the next iPhone will arrive after the usual late September launch date.
Broadcom, which earned about a fifth of its revenue from Apple in 2019, said a ramp-up of chip shipments for what analysts believe is the next iPhone will run into the final quarter of the calendar year, a quarter later than most years.
As the report notes, back in June Broadcom warned of lower-than-expected revenues for this quarter due to the iPhone 12 delay. Supplier Qualcomm has also previously stated that its fourth-quarter chip revenue would be slightly lower than forecast because of a delayed "flagship phone launch."
Back in July, leaker Jon Prosser confirmed the iPhone 12 would be released in October, more recently stating that it would specifically be released the week of October 19.
The iPhone 12 release is expected to be staggered, with the iPhone 12 being released for preorders in October, and the iPhone 12 Pro devices coming in November.
One iPhone 12 model is expected to be a 5.4-inch model, cutely dubbed the iPhone 12 mini in a recent concept because of its size!
