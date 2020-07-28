What you need to know
- CEOs of four tech giants will testify at an antitrust probe, Wednesday.
- One line of investigation will be "copy-acquire-kill" strategies.
- Panelists say they have "very specific language from top-level executives" about the practice.
An antitrust probe Wednesday featuring testimony from Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai will likely include a focus on "copy-acquire-kill" strategies allegedly employed by the companies.
According to The Washington Post:
Some of the evidence lawmakers have amassed is set to be furnished publicly for the first time Wednesday. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), one of the panel members who will question the companies, said a few of the documents evince a "copy-acquire-kill" strategy on the part of tech companies to buy or suppress potential rivals. The Democratic lawmaker said the committee has seen some "very specific language from top-level executives about that," but she declined to offer specifics.
There is no indication regarding which "executives" this could refer to, however, it's notable that Jayapal used the plural, so likely it may be more than one, or indeed all of the companies involved. More likely, it could refer to Facebook, which has absorbed rivals like Instagram and WhatsApp, or Apple, which has been criticized for "sherlocking" the features of competitor third party apps, and which drew ire after buying weather app Dark Sky only to kill off the Android version of the app.
The report notes that both Democrats and Republicans sitting on the committee have "grand aspirations" regarding the rethinking of federal laws governing big tech and competition. Rep. Joe Neguse reportedly stated:
"In order for the hearing to be a productive hearing and a success, in my view, it ultimately must lead to statutory recommendations made on a bipartisan basis, being pursued by a full Congress. "It has to happen... I think it's long overdue."
The hearing will take place on Wednesday, July 29 at 12 pm, and all four CEOs are set to appear remotely at the hearing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone 12 'to be unveiled as scheduled in September', says DigiTimes
A new report from DigiTimes says the iPhone 12 is to be unveiled in September as previously scheduled.
Pokémon Go Fest 2020 actually worked as a virtual event!
When it became clear Pokémon Go Fest 2020 could not happen in the way previous Go Fest events had, Niantic chose to re-imagine its biggest event of the year into a global, 100% virtual event. Despite a few technical hiccups, Go Fest was a huge success and highlights how Niantic could make its events going forward more accessible.
There's an entire subreddit where people share photos of their Apple boxes
Sure, we don't buy our new kit for the box. But some people do like to keep them around anyway. And then they take photos of them, apparently.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.