What you need to know
- iPhone 13 pre-orders are live!
- Delivery dates on the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are already slipping.
Apple's new iPhones are up for pre-order and anyone wanting to get the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage is going to have to wait — possibly into October.
While the rest of the iPhone 13 lineup seems to be holding up well, the 1TB versions of Apple's hottest iPhones are already beginning to slip in terms of expected delivery dates. In fact, the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max — best iPhone for videographers — is already into October. It's a similar story for iPhone 13 Pro.
While some people might find that they have luck buying via Apple's physical stores or a carrier, buying from Apple's online store is already looking like the route to avoid for those wanting to best of the best.
Interestingly, it doesn't matter which color you opt for, all models are showing a delivery window of up to 10 business days. That might suggest that Apple simply didn't make enough of this particular model to satisfy early demand.
Apple's new iPhones are all available for pre-order now with most deliveries happening on September 24.
