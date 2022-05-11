After a long wait, Respawn Entertainment has announced that Apex Legends Mobile will be hitting Android and iOS on May 17.

The hit battle royale, which released in 2019, has since come to all consoles, including Nintendo Switch. The mobile experience is expected to not be too different from the console and PC versions, but like other mobile shooters, there are bound to be some concessions made for the vastly different platform. This is a version specifically built for mobile, so there won't be cross-play with the other versions.

There are a few things we do know, however. There are currently 18 Legends in the full version, but the mobile will launch with 10. If the Limited Regional Launch was any indication, we'll be able to play Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. It'll also feature new mobile-exclusive modes like Team Deathmatch and a tweaked UI just for mobile.

While Apex Legends can be an graphically intensive game on PC, Apex Legends Mobile is set to work with older iOS devices. Here are the minimum requirements:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

Apex Legends will be joining a number of shooters and battle royales that have gone to mobile or are in the development process for mobile. Fortnite and Call of Duty: Mobile are the obvious contenders, but Battlefield and Rainbow Six Siege are set to come to mobile as well.

iMore will be taking a closer look at Apex Legends Mobile next week when it releases. Tune in then for more information on what's different, what's the same, how it plays, and more. In the meantime, you can pre-register on the official website or through the App Store, which will unlock rewards at launch.