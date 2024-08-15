The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a new iOS game that Fallout Shelter fans won't want to miss
A must-have for The Elder Scrolls fans.
Bethesda's Fallout Shelter has long been a popular game among iPhone and iPad owners, even before the Amazon Prime TV show gave it a new lease of life earlier this year. Now, the team behind that hit title has a new one on the way, and it's available for preorder now.
The Elder Scrolls: Castles will officially launch on September 10 and you can register your interest in the App Store now. Fans of Fallout Shelter will definitely want to get their hands on this game as soon as possible, and it sounds like it's going to be a must-have for fans of The Elder Scrolls, too.
This of course isn't the first title from Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls franchise, but given its resemblance to Fallout Shelter, it may well turn out to be its most popular.
The king of your own castle
Bethesda announced the news via the X social network while also offering up a video featuring Production Director Veronique Bruneau and Director of Mobile Games Craig Lafferty who explain what gamers can expect.
According to the game's App Store description, gamers can look forward to telling their own story "for generations."
"Tell your story for generations - each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles," Bethesda explains. "Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?"
If that sounds like something you want to try out, preorder the new game now. It'll be free with in-app purchases.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.