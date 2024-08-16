Fortnite is finally back on the iPhone, but only if you live in the EU and use the new Epic Games store

Ever since Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store back in 2020, game streaming services have been the only way for gamers to play their favorite battle royale game on an iPhone or iPad. But that's all changing today. Or, at least, it is if you live in a European Union member state.

Today sees Epic Games launch the Epic Games Store for iPhone in the EU, something that has finally been allowed following the Digital Markets Act's requirement that Apple allow third-party app marketplaces to be offered. The move means that games that wouldn't normally be allowed into the App Store are now available for download, including Fortnite.

Epic Games announced the move saying that Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe were all coming to the store. The company also announced that it is bringing its games to AltStore PAL as of today, too.

It's game time

Epic's press release also includes details on how iPhone owners can go about installing the Epic Games Store while adding that it's "launching on iOS devices in the European Union thanks to the Digital Markets Act, but Apple is still blocking all other iOS users outside of Europe from accessing Fortnite and Epic Games Store for iOS."

"The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Epic Games. Sweeney has been a strong critic of Apple and its App Store policies.

Fortnite was famously removed from the App Store in 2020 after Epic removed the game's App Store-based in-app purchase system and replaced it with its own — a move that went against Apple's rules and immediately saw the company's developer account revoked. Fortnite has not returned to the App Store since.

