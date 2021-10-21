What you need to know
- Apple has informed developers that in-app events will launch in the App Store soon.
- In-app events will launch on the iOS and iPadOS App Store on Wednesday, October 27.
When Apple announced iOS 15 at WWDC21 earlier this year, one of the features that it showed off was in-app events on the App Store.
The feature, which showcases virtual and in-person events from apps directly in the iOS and iPadOS App Store, is a great way for developers to get their apps in front of even more potential users.
In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the company says that the feature will be launching next week and that developers can get their apps ready for the feature now.
Starting next week, your in-app events can be discovered right on the App Store, giving you a whole new way to showcase your events and expand their reach. You can now create in-app events in App Store Connect and schedule them to appear on the App Store. These timely events, such as game competitions, movie premieres, and livestreamed experiences, can encourage people to try your app, provide existing users with new ways to enjoy your app, and give former users reasons to return.
In-apps events will start to appear in the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 App Store starting on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Developers who want to ensure that their apps work with the feature can learn more about in-app events on the Apple Developer website.
Apple has already released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. macOS Monterey, the last of Apple's new software to release, will come out on Monday, October 25.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The N64 was considered a failure despite its long list of classics
With the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, we can finally play some of the greatest N64 classic games ever released. It's important to remember though that despite its legacy, the N64 console was actually considered a commercial failure.
Review: Rifle Paper Co. iPhone Case is stylish with a MagSafe option
This beautiful collaboration between Rifle Paper Co. and Case-Mate is available both with and without MagSafe compatibility.
Android 12 has some impressive new features that Apple should add in iOS 16
There are some cool new features coming for Android users with Android 12. Apple could learn a thing or two from that release and add them in iOS 16 next year.
Mac Gamers: Maximize your experience with these gaming acccessories
Lookng for some cool new accesories for your Mac gaming setup? Check out these great options!