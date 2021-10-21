When Apple announced iOS 15 at WWDC21 earlier this year, one of the features that it showed off was in-app events on the App Store.

The feature, which showcases virtual and in-person events from apps directly in the iOS and iPadOS App Store, is a great way for developers to get their apps in front of even more potential users.

In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the company says that the feature will be launching next week and that developers can get their apps ready for the feature now.

Starting next week, your in-app events can be discovered right on the App Store, giving you a whole new way to showcase your events and expand their reach. You can now create in-app events in App Store Connect and schedule them to appear on the App Store. These timely events, such as game competitions, movie premieres, and livestreamed experiences, can encourage people to try your app, provide existing users with new ways to enjoy your app, and give former users reasons to return.

In-apps events will start to appear in the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 App Store starting on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Developers who want to ensure that their apps work with the feature can learn more about in-app events on the Apple Developer website.

Apple has already released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. macOS Monterey, the last of Apple's new software to release, will come out on Monday, October 25.