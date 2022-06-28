Apple recently removed the colorful flags from the macOS Monterey Input Source menu bar item, but fear not — there's a new app that puts them back the way they should always have been!

When Apple released macOS Monterey 12.4 it made a small change that impacts a ton of people. By removing the Source Input flags, it made it more difficult to see which input you had selected and which ones are available. In the place of those flags, simple two-character country codes.

What happened to the whimsy, Apple?