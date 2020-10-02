New data from Sensor Tower says that Apple's App store generated around $19B in revenue in Q3 of 2020, a 31% increase over the same period last year.

In a new report Sensor Tower states:

Worldwide consumer spending in mobile apps reached $29.3 billion and their installs climbed to 36.5 billion across Apple's App Store and Google Play in the third quarter, preliminary Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates show. Both of these metrics experienced significantly elevated year-over-year growth, as mobile users spent 32 percent more than the $22.2 billion generated in 3Q19 and installs grew by 23.3 percent from 29.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. In comparison, spending increased 24 percent between 3Q18 and 3Q19 and installs grew by 9 percent in that period. Last quarter's greater than typical growth reflects COVID-19's continuing impact on consumer spending in apps as well as a persisting lift in their adoption around the globe.

Specifically, regarding the App Store, Sensor Tower says that App Store revenue rose to $19B in the quarter, a 31% increase on Q3 of 2019. That means that Apple's App Store earned nearly twice the revenue of Google Play.

As you might expect, TikTok was the highest-earning non-gaming app on iOS in the quarter, despite a looming ban in the U.S. Spending on the app reportedly grew 800% year-on-year.

Gaming revenue on iOs also increased by around 24% for the quarter to $12.4B, Honor of Kings taking the top spot on iOS.

Sensor Tower says that looking ahead, "new trends will undoubtedly emerge" in Q4, in particular, driven by the new trend of iOS 14 Home Screen customization.

You can read the full report here.