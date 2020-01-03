2019 is over. Everything that would ship did ship. And now it's time to let the past die. Kill it if you have to. It's the only way for all of us to get what comes next. Wait, no, that sounds so nihilistic. And I'm, like, so totally optimistic about what this year could bring. So, let's go over it all.

Spring 2020 Apple used to make big announcements in January. The iPhone in 2007. The MacBook Air in 2008. And, of course, the iPad in 2010, which they may celebrate just a little bit when it hits the big 1-0 later this month. But the most we've gotten over the last few years, timed with the annual CES show in Las Vegas, are announcements about HomeKit partnerships and, most recently, AirPlay 2 and Apple TV+ partnerships. Six to five and pick'em we see more of the same this year.

March events have varied a lot as well. Last year we got an all-services affair with Apple Card, News+, Apple Arcade, and TV+. Year before, an education event with the entry-level iPad and Everyone can Create. In 2015, though, we got everything from the original Apple Watch launch and the 12-inch MacBook introduction. Buy one iPhone 11, get one for FREE at Verizon It's 2016 that stands out to me, though. Back then, we got the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and the iPhone SE. There have been rumors of an iPad Pro update with better, iPhone 11 Pro-style cameras for a while now. I covered them in-depth in my last video. And, of course, an updated iPhone SE-style device built off the iPhone 8 platform but with iPhone 11-style internals for a low-low entry-level price. I've done a video on that before as well. Link to both in the description. There's even an outside chance Apple might have the 16-inch MacBook Pro-style update to the current 13-inch ready by then as well, Intel willing. That would give it the much better new scissor-switch keyboard and speaker system, and hopefully other specs as well. We might even see the long-awaited AirTags as well, so the Find My Network can start to really shine. And, of course, updates to any of all of those services. News+ needs a second-year Apple Music-style do-over badly at this point. Add it all up, and it would make for one hell of a spring lineup. Summer 2020 The first week of June always brings Apple's World Wide Developer's conference, and that brings new versions of all of Apple's operating systems, which would now include macOS — please don't call it Orizaba — 10.16, as well as iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7.

There's so much to cover there, I'll do a whole video on it. But, suffice it to say, Apple can't afford a repeat of last year's buggy launches. They need a 2018 style refocus on performance and stability, and to make that the new every year. While WWDC is primarily about software, it also sees more than its fair share of software. Last year gave us our first look at the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. 2017 gave us two new iPads Pro, updated MacBooks Pro, updated iMacs, the first iMac Pro, and the original HomePod. If we don't get the iPads Pro in March, June would be the next logical time. Same with the updated 13- or 14-inch MacBook Pro. The iMac is begging for its bezel-deleting update as well but despite how long its been it might still be too early. Updated Xeon's and graphics card options for the iMac Pro would be outstanding though. Same with the long-rumored HomePod mini. Fall 2020 If there's one sure thing in tech for the last many years, it's been an iPhone and Apple Watch event in the second week of September. This year that means the iPhone 12 with its iPhone 4-style redesign, which I legit cannot wait for. The Braun-and-Leica inspired design language was so great and the recent iPads Pro have been such a tease for its return.

Also, the rear-facing, augmented reality TrueDepth camera that I've been waiting years to finally see. And, of course, 5G in the few markets where it will be just starting to make sense. Apple Watch is still missing two main hardware features — sleep tracking and full independence from the iPhone. Here's hoping we get the first of these, at least, this year. And, of course, some type of new finish, though I'm not sure what that might be yet. If Apple has next-generation AirPods — maybe even over-the-ear AirPods — they could make an appearance here as well. So could a VR/AR headset, if that's really in the cards before sexier, sleeker Apple glasses launch sometime in the future. Winter 2020 OK, so October isn't exactly winter, but it fits the structure I have going here so go with it.