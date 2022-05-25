We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

It's HERE

Apple Account Card now available in the Wallet app

It's your ticket to everything Apple.
Joe Wituschek

Apple Account Card WalletSource: Aaron Zollo

What you need to know

  • Apple has added the Apple Account Card to the Wallet app on iPhone.
  • Users who have upgraded to iOS 15.5 can now add the card to their wallet.
  • The card is useable at Apple across its stores, website, and App Store.

The Apple Account Card is now available in the Wallet app.

Spotted by Aaron Zollo from Zollotech, Apple is rolling out its Apple Account Card to the Wallet app on the iPhone. The card allows you to make purchases at Apple in its store, online, in the App Store, and more.

Zollo says that, while the card was featured in the code of iOS 15.5, it was not available immediately after the latest iOS version became available to the public and still isn't showing for some users. It appears that Apple is slowly rolling out the feature.

The Apple account card is here. We saw it in the code of iOS 15.5 and it's now live. You can go to the Wallet app, tap plus and if you have an iTunes balance it shows there. It is not showing on some devices yet for some reason.

The Apple Account Card is different than the Apple Card. The Apple Account Card is more like Apple's gift card that you can use for everything Apple: the Apple Store, App Store, and subscriptions to Apple services.

The Apple Card is the company's credit card that can be used with any merchant but does offer some additional perks when making a purchase at Apple in the form of 5% Daily Cash.

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.