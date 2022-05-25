Apple Account Card now available in the Wallet app

The Apple Account Card is now available in the Wallet app.

Spotted by Aaron Zollo from Zollotech, Apple is rolling out its Apple Account Card to the Wallet app on the iPhone. The card allows you to make purchases at Apple in its store, online, in the App Store, and more.

Zollo says that, while the card was featured in the code of iOS 15.5, it was not available immediately after the latest iOS version became available to the public and still isn't showing for some users. It appears that Apple is slowly rolling out the feature.

The Apple account card is here. We saw it in the code of iOS 15.5 and it's now live. You can go to the wallet app, tap plus and if you have an iTunes balance it shows there. It is not showing on some devices yet for some reason. pic.twitter.com/OqfXYDi1G9 — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) May 25, 2022

The Apple Account Card is different than the Apple Card. The Apple Account Card is more like Apple's gift card that you can use for everything Apple: the Apple Store, App Store, and subscriptions to Apple services.

The Apple Card is the company's credit card that can be used with any merchant but does offer some additional perks when making a purchase at Apple in the form of 5% Daily Cash.