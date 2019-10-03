Apple has reportedly acquired motion capture company IKinema. According to MacRumors, company filings and information shared from a reader provides evidence to suggest Apple scooped up the company.

In a document filed with the UK government, Apple lawyer Peter Denwood—who is in charge of Apple's international dealings—is named director of IKinema and lists the company's service address as One Apple Park Way.

IKenima is a motion capture company based out of the UK that captures animation technology that's used for games, virtual reality and more. It also developed technology that captures real-time motion animation of virtual characters.

The company has a YouTube video that's a highlight reel of some of the work it has done.