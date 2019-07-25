Following a rumor earlier this week, Apple on Thursday confirmed an agreement to acquire the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business. The move will see Apple acquire intellectual property, equipment, and 2,200 Intel employees.

According to Apple, the transaction is valued at around $1 billion and is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 pending regulatory approval. Intel will continue to develop modems for non-smartphone applications, such as PCs and smart home devices.

In a statement, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, Johny Srouji, said how excited the company is about the acquisition.