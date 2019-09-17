Apple had already invested $200m in glass maker Corning as part of a plan to plough money into manufacturing in the United States. And now it's added an extra $250m to Corning's Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

Apple says that the investment will help with "research and development into state-of-the-art glass processes, equipment and materials integral to the delivery of next-generation consumer devices." Apple obviously has skin in that game, with Corning's glass making it ever more difficult to break displays. With Apple making the front and rear of its iPhones from glass, it needs to be as tough as possible.

Corning already provides the glass that is used in iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. In fact, Apple also points out that Corning has been a partner since the early iPhone days.