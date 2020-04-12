While you have been able to earn 3% Daily Cash with your Apple Card at Walgreens for a while now, the elevated rewards have been limited to using Apple Pay to make your purchase. Your physical Apple Card has always been limited to 1% Daily Cash, as Apple has been encouraging cardholders to use their digital payment platform over a physical credit card.

However, in an effort to continue to offer higher rewards while social distancing, Apple has announced that cardholders will now be able to earn 3% Daily Cash at Walgreens drive-thru when using their physical Apple Card. The company notified Apple Card owners in an email on Friday, April 10th. Customers will, of course, also still earn the higher rewards rate with Apple Card when using Apple Pay in-store, online, or through the Walgreens app.