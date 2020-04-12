What you need to know
- Apple has added 3% Daily Cash to the physical Apple Card at Walgreens.
- Cardholders can earn the higher rewards rate at Walgreens drive-thru.
- The offer is available until June 30, 2020.
While you have been able to earn 3% Daily Cash with your Apple Card at Walgreens for a while now, the elevated rewards have been limited to using Apple Pay to make your purchase. Your physical Apple Card has always been limited to 1% Daily Cash, as Apple has been encouraging cardholders to use their digital payment platform over a physical credit card.
However, in an effort to continue to offer higher rewards while social distancing, Apple has announced that cardholders will now be able to earn 3% Daily Cash at Walgreens drive-thru when using their physical Apple Card. The company notified Apple Card owners in an email on Friday, April 10th. Customers will, of course, also still earn the higher rewards rate with Apple Card when using Apple Pay in-store, online, or through the Walgreens app.
"In an effort to help you practice social distancing, you'll now get 3% back with your titanium Apple Card when you use drive-thru ordering. You'll also continue to get 3% back when you make touchless payments with Apple Card using Apple Pay in-store, and use Apple Card to shop online at Walgreens.com or in the Walgreens app."
This is a limited-time offer that is currently set to expire on June 30, 2020. Apple also notes that the offer will not work at Sprint Express and independent health service providers, such as Walgreens Optical and Walgreens Hearing.
"3% Daily Cash is also available for transactions made with physical card and Apple Card number through June 30, 2020. Sprint Express and independent health service providers, including Walgreens Optical and Walgreens Hearing, are not eligible for 3% Daily Cash."
The offer is available immediately, so remember to practice social distancing and be rewarded for it.
