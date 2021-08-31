Apple has today announced a further $30 million commitment to its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

In a press release the company stated:

Apple today announced $30 million in new commitments as part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), supporting students, innovators, and advocacy organizations that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive, more just world. These new projects include a Global Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Equity Innovation Hub; expanded education initiatives for community colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); a new cohort of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp immersive tech lab for Hispanic/Latinx founders and developers; and funding for leaders working to advance criminal justice reform and environmental justice.

Apple says the money will add to its initial $100M investment in REJI, and is aimed at "equity-focused solutions across the academic and advocacy landscapes." Apple CEO Tim Cook said "The call to build a more just and equitable world is an urgent one, and at Apple, we feel a collective responsibility to help drive progress forward. The commitments we're sharing will help the young leaders of today and tomorrow start new businesses, develop groundbreaking innovations, and inspire countless others to join the fight for justice. We're grateful to all of the trailblazing organizations we're partnering with for their tireless dedication to equity as we work toward a better future together."

Apple is also partnering with California State University to launch a new Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub "to foster student success by equipping learners — including Hispanic/Latinx, Black, and Asian American students — with skills for high-demand careers." The company is also expanding its HBCU C2 initiative to 11 new schools in Atlanta, Florida, Texas, and more. You can read the full release here.