Apple has detailed the workings of the plan on its AppleCare Products website:

In addition to the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, and 7th generation iPad, Apple has quietly rolled out AppleCare+ for its headphone lineup. Reported by 9to5Mac , the service adds an additional two years of hardware repair coverage and two incidents of accidental damage from the date of purchase.

Every set of AirPods, Beats earphones, or Beats headphones comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary support. AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax. In addition, you'll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.

AppleCare+ for Headphones comes with the following benefits:

2 years of Apple-certified service and support coverage

24/7 priority access to technical support

Up to 2 incidents of accidental damage coverage (subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax)

Headphones, battery service (if holding less than 80% charge), and charging cable coverage

AppleCare+ has always been a great service, and AppleCare+ for Headphones is no exception. If you have an issue with your headphones and they are covered under AppleCare+, you have quite a few options for getting help now:

24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone

Mail-in repair: Mail in your headphones using a prepaid shipping box provided by Apple

Carry-in repair: Take your headphones to an Apple Store or other Apple Authorized Service Provider

Express Replacement Service

If you'd like to purchase AppleCare+ for your headphones, you have two options: buy the service at the same time you purchase your headphones, or buy it within 60 days of your headphones purchase. AppleCare+ for Headphones is currently available for the following headphones:

AirPods

Beats EP

Beats Pro

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

BeatsX

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats3 Wireless

This is a welcome addition to AppleCare, and a very reasonably priced one at that. If you'd like to learn more, visit Apple's AppleCare Products website.

