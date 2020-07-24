Apple has added a small alert to Apple Maps, reminding users of CDC guidance for international travel if they have been to an airport.

As noted by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter:

Apple Maps now sends you a notification if you’ve recently been to an airport pic.twitter.com/BJSs2c6CQM — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) July 24, 2020

The tweet seems to have alerted Kyle following a trip to an airport. The linked CDC guidance pertains to people returning from international travel, stating:

There is widespread, ongoing transmission of novel coronavirus worldwide (see Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice). If you have traveled internationally in the past 14 days, stay home, and monitor your health.

More specifically, people are advised to take their temperature with a thermometer twice a day to check for fever, to stay at home and avoid contact with others, not to go to work or school, not to take public transport and to maintain a social distance of 2 meters from other people.

