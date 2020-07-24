What you need to know
- Apple has added COVID-19 alerts to Apple Maps.
- It will remind users of self-isolation guidance following international travel.
- Users get an alert linking them to the CDC's website.
Apple has added a small alert to Apple Maps, reminding users of CDC guidance for international travel if they have been to an airport.
As noted by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter:
Apple Maps now sends you a notification if you've recently been to an airport
Apple Maps now sends you a notification if you’ve recently been to an airport pic.twitter.com/BJSs2c6CQM— Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) July 24, 2020
The tweet seems to have alerted Kyle following a trip to an airport. The linked CDC guidance pertains to people returning from international travel, stating:
There is widespread, ongoing transmission of novel coronavirus worldwide (see Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice). If you have traveled internationally in the past 14 days, stay home, and monitor your health.
More specifically, people are advised to take their temperature with a thermometer twice a day to check for fever, to stay at home and avoid contact with others, not to go to work or school, not to take public transport and to maintain a social distance of 2 meters from other people.
Back in April Apple added COVID-19 testing locations to Apple Maps, from that report:
It appears that, as of today, those efforts are beginning to come to fruition. Users of the Apple Maps app are now beginning to see COVID-19 testing locations pop up in the Apple Maps app.
Searching for one of these locations is incredibly easy. To do so, open the Apple Maps app and tap on the search bar. Under the "Search Nearby" section which normally sits underneath your recent searches, "COVID-19 Testing" should be the first choice. Tap on that and Apple will display the nearest testing locations to you.
