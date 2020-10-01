Apple continues to clear the decks in terms of support for its aging iPod lineup, putting two of them onto its vintage product list and one onto its obsolete list.

According to a swift browse of Apple's support document and liberal use of the always fun Wayback Machine, it appears that Apple has added the following products to its worldwide vintage collection.

iPod nano (7th generation, Late 2012)

iPod shuffle (4th generation, Late 2012)

Here's what the vintage list looks like now, compared to September 26.