What you need to know
- Apple has added an iPod nano and iPod Shuffle to the vintage list.
- It's also added an iPod touch to the obsolete list.
- But you aren't still using any of them anyway, are you?
Apple continues to clear the decks in terms of support for its aging iPod lineup, putting two of them onto its vintage product list and one onto its obsolete list.
According to a swift browse of Apple's support document and liberal use of the always fun Wayback Machine, it appears that Apple has added the following products to its worldwide vintage collection.
- iPod nano (7th generation, Late 2012)
- iPod shuffle (4th generation, Late 2012)
Here's what the vintage list looks like now, compared to September 26.
It's a bad time for the iPod touch as well, with the 4th generation iPhone wannabe now on the obsolete products list. Oddly, it's also on the vintage list, too.
So, what does all of this mean? Nothing for the majority of people reading this but, for those who are still using one of these things, here's what Apple has to say.
Vintage products are those that have not been sold since more than five and less than seven years ago. Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod and Apple TV vintage products continue to receive hardware servicing from Apple service providers, including Apple Retail Stores, subject to availability of stock, or as required by law.
Obsolete products are those whose sales were discontinued more than seven years ago. Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. Apple has discontinued all hardware servicing for obsolete products, with no exceptions. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.
So, now you know!
