What you need to know
- Students at 12 new universities can add their student ID to Apple Wallet.
- The integration will allow students to ditch their wallet.
- Students can use their digital ID wherever physical student ID cards are accepted.
With the 2019-2020 school year right around the corner, Apple is making student life a little easier. The company on Tuesday announced it's expanding Apple Wallet support to 12 new universities.
The list includes:
- Clemson University
- Georgetown University
- University of Tennessee
- University of Kentucky
- University of San Francisco
- University of Vermont
- Arkansas State University
- South Dakota State University
- Norfolk State University
- Louisburg College
- University of North Alabama
- Chowan University
Once a student's ID is added to Apple Wallet, they can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader anywhere a physical student ID card is accepted on and off campus, according to Apple. The integration ensures you always have your student ID on you—and protected by two-factor authentication, too.
In addition to today's expansion, Apple said it's also adding support for CBORD, Allegion, and HID, in an effort to bring more student IDs to Apple Wallet.
If you're not sure how to add your student ID to Apple Wallet, check out our guide.
