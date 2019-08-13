With the 2019-2020 school year right around the corner, Apple is making student life a little easier. The company on Tuesday announced it's expanding Apple Wallet support to 12 new universities.

The list includes:

Clemson University

Georgetown University

University of Tennessee

University of Kentucky

University of San Francisco

University of Vermont

Arkansas State University

South Dakota State University

Norfolk State University

Louisburg College

University of North Alabama

Chowan University

Once a student's ID is added to Apple Wallet, they can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader anywhere a physical student ID card is accepted on and off campus, according to Apple. The integration ensures you always have your student ID on you—and protected by two-factor authentication, too.

In addition to today's expansion, Apple said it's also adding support for CBORD, Allegion, and HID, in an effort to bring more student IDs to Apple Wallet.

