What you need to know
- Apple has added the Ember Mug 2 and Logitech Crayon in gray to its online storefront.
- The Ember Mug 2 is great for tea and coffee drinkers.
- The Logitech Crayon is a nice companion for the seventh generation iPad.
After adding the Xbox Wireless Controller to its online storefront on Wednesday, Apple has added a few other accessories worth checking out.
To get your day started, Apple now offers the Ember Mug 2, which features a tweaked design to keep your drink warm for up to 80 minutes on a single charge, up from 60 minutes.
The 14oz. mug integrates with an iOS app that allows users to set "precise drinking temperature for hot beverages," track caffeine consumption, and more. It's like a mug hopped up on caffeine, which is fitting. The Ember Mug 2 is available now for $130.
Apple also now offers the Logitech Crayon in a sleeker, more stealthy gray for $70. The Logitech Crayon was previously offered in red.
The stylus is compatible with the seventh generation iPad and features smart tip technology that adjusts line weight automatically. It also connects to an iPad instantly, so you don't have to fumble around by jumping through menus just to connect it.
These accessories will round out any workflow, whether you want a hot beverage to start your day or you need a stylus to takes notes. Both accessories are available from Apple now.
