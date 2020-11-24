Apple (again) said to be going portless with its 2021 iPhone. But only one.

Apple will launch a portless iPhone next year, but not all of its lineup will ditch the Lightning connector. That's according to the well-connected Jon Prosser in a video posted to YouTube today.

As Prosser rightly points out, rumors of portless iPhones are nothing new but they do make much more sense than going USB-C. Especially if portless is Apple's endgame. It's also important to remember that Prosser made similar claims earlier this year.

☝️ yep.



One portless iPhone coming next year.



Never USB-C. Eventually, they’ll all be portless. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 13, 2020

That tweet now is now six months old and Prosser continues to stand by it.