Apple (again) said to be going portless with its 2021 iPhone. But only one.

Here we go again.
Oliver Haslam

iPhone charging portSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple is once again rumored to be launching a portless iPhone next year.
  • But not all models will be without ports, says Jon Prosser.

Apple will launch a portless iPhone next year, but not all of its lineup will ditch the Lightning connector. That's according to the well-connected Jon Prosser in a video posted to YouTube today.

As Prosser rightly points out, rumors of portless iPhones are nothing new but they do make much more sense than going USB-C. Especially if portless is Apple's endgame. It's also important to remember that Prosser made similar claims earlier this year.

That tweet now is now six months old and Prosser continues to stand by it.

If Apple does drop the Lightning port from a single iPhone in 2021, which one might that be? Apple is already rumored to be launching a four-iPhone lineup next year – the same iPhone, iPhone mini, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max lineup as 2020 – and making a single model port-free seems odd, to say the least.

My guess would be the iPhone 13 Pro Max for no reason other than it being the most costly model Apple will offer. We'll have to wait for Prosser to spill the beans if and when he finds out, though.

One thing we can pretty much put to bed here, though – Apple isn't going to switch to USB-C. Not next year, not ever.

