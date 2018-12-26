Still one of the most popular wireless products on the market. Apple AirPods Long battery life, waterproof, custom EQ, and more. JayBird X4 There's no denying Apple AirPods remain a best-seller and nothing is going to change that soon. From its unique design to simple-to-use pairing tool with other Apple devices, the Apple AirPods are a conversation starter and rightly so. $159 at Amazon Pros Unique design

Pairs quickly across all Apple devices

No cables Cons The fit isn't great for everyone

Siri integration isn't always good

Its design isn't liked by everyone If you're into sports and fitness, you can't go wrong with the X4 from Jaybird. Offering rugged versatility, these headphones are made to last in any weather conditions, even when there's water or dust involved. Besides, you can customize the sound you receive using an app. $129 at Retailer Pros Comfortable fit, regardless of ear size

Multiple color choices

Excellent battery life

Custom EQ Cons Perhaps too ordinary

Traditional Bluetooth setup

Lacking style

When considering whether to invest in the truly wireless AirPods and wireless (but tethered to itself) Jaybird X4, the former is niche and better designed for die-hard Apple fans, while the latter is a more traditional, widely used set of headphones meant for everyday use by the every man.

Decision time

You'd be hard pressed to find a better pair of true wireless earbuds than Apple AirPods. This product is the one that launched the true wireless market in the first place. Its built-in goodies include a customized W1 chip that, among other things, allows you to automatically pair with other Apple devices that use the same iCloud account. And with Siri integration, you can double-tap on either earbud to change your playlist, ask for directions, turn up the volume and much more.

The Jaybird X4, meanwhile, is a more traditional pair of wireless earbuds, fitting in better with most models released in the last few years. Wired, in the sense that the earbuds are physically connected, the Jaybird X4 requires a charging cable and Bluetooth setup on every device you want to be connected to it.

Though the AirPods may have more features and faster connectivity, the Jaybird X4 earbuds are the winner here for their simple set up and familiar design.

Apple AirPods Jaybird X4 Color choices 1 3 Listening time between charges 5 hours 8 hours Charging case Yes No Protection for the elements None IPX7 Different sized earbuds No Yes Custom EQ No Yes

You have two great products here but if your search comes down to these two, I recommend the Jaybird X4. They last longer between charges, are available in different colors, and are much more comfortable to wear thanks to the large assortment of included ear tips and fins. Besides, the X4 will survive a day in the rain.

The Jaybird X4 earbuds allow you to create a custom sound experience using fully adjustable EQ in the Jaybird app for iOS. In doing so, it promises to provide a crisp, clear, and uncompromising sound.

By contrast, the unique design of the Apple AirPods might cause you some aggravation given its one size fits all mentality and dependence on Apple's often-maligned Siri voice assistant.

For this smackdown, this is the winner Jaybird X4 Stick with the comfortable choice Where Apple AirPods have been designed to turn heads and begin a revolution, the Jaybird X4 is a workhorse looking to provide its owner with years of service and comfort. Everyday users should buy a pair of everyday headphones. $129 at Amazon

Cutting edge, for better or worse Apple AirPods Second choice here If you're really sold on earbuds that come with a charging case and no cables that work especially well with Apple devices (which can seamlessly pair with other Apple devices that use the same Apple ID thanks to the built-in W1 chip), go with these. $159 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.