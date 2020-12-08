Apple announced AirPods Max today and we're already hearing some varying opinions on them, whether about the price to the way they look. Apple has now shared two new ads to YouTube that might help you make up your own mind about the $549 headphones.

The first video is one of Apple's familiar "Introducing" ads, showing off AirPods Max with a voiceover from the people who worked on them. We also get to learn a little more about how these things work, too.