Apple Airpods Max Listening Experience 2 12082020 Big Carousel.jpg.large 2xSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has shared two new ads all about the newly announced AirPods Max.

Apple announced AirPods Max today and we're already hearing some varying opinions on them, whether about the price to the way they look. Apple has now shared two new ads to YouTube that might help you make up your own mind about the $549 headphones.

The first video is one of Apple's familiar "Introducing" ads, showing off AirPods Max with a voiceover from the people who worked on them. We also get to learn a little more about how these things work, too.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

High-fidelity audio. Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode. Spatial audio for theater-like sound that surrounds you. Stunning design with an exceptional fit. All with the effortless magic of AirPods.

The second video is the one we've already seen on apple.com and it follows Apple's now familiar thread of taking a newly announced product and zooming in just close enough to make it look like something from space. Anyone remember that Mac mini ad that made it look like a UFO?

Introducing AirPods Max. Computational audio. Adaptive EQ. Active Noise Cancellation. Transparency mode. Spatial audio.

Now that you've seen both ads, what do you think? Or have you already jumped in, $549-shaped feet first?