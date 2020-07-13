Back in November of 2019, Apple announced an ambitious $2.5 billion project to help combat the housing crisis in California. Today, the company announced where $400 million of those funds would be going this year.

In a press release posted to the Apple Newsroom website, Apple announced that it would be allocating $400 million toward affordable housing projects and homeowner assistance programs throughout the state. They are specifically targeting the funds to first-time homebuyer assistance programs and affordable housing.

Kristina Raspe, Apple's vice president for Global Real Estate and Facilities, says that the company, despite the current public health crisis, is pushing forward aggressively with their commitment to the program.