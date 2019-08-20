Apple has always taken pride in the way it runs its business, be it its customer service, focus on its environmental impact, or just doing the right thing by customers. It's now doubling down on this stance.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, along with 181 other CEOs, signed on to commit to "lead their companies for the benefit of all stakeholders - customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders."

The commitment is part of Business Rountable's Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, which outlines exactly what corporations should strive to be. Here's the first paragraph of the statement: